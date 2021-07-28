Have you ever wanted to walk into a house, and have it immediately feel like your HOME?!! Then this is your chance to own this exquisitely designed open floor plan 6 bedrooms/3 bathrooms house, A wood burning fireplace greets you on entering, leading you into an amazing living room. The kitchen boosts an large island, great for entertaining or intimate family dinners. The kitchen cabinetry has tons of storage and amazing craftsmanship. The Master bedroom along with 2 additional bedrooms is located on the upper level, the remaining 3 bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower level. The lower level will be the entertaining hub with a family room that includes a wet bar. This property is a must see. Your dream home is waiting.
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $440,000
