PLEASE REMOVE YOUR SHOES When you walk in to this bright, well appointed home you will fall in love! 6 bedroom which means enough room for that office and craft room both. The main level features a formal living, dining and a great room adjacent to the eat in kitchen which makes it perfect for entertaining and overflow to the deck in the summer months where yo can enjoy the beautiful landscaping. Some highlights are RV Parking, oversized 3 car garage, 2 water heater, water filtration system, new cooktop range, back splash, under cabinet lighting, double ovens and the custom table in the nook stays. New flooring on the main level and a fireplace in the great room. Upstairs boast a master suite with a jetted tub, separate shower, walk in closet and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms which share a bathroom with double sinks. The basement is finished with another family room/play area, full bathroom and another bedroom. This home has it all!
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $455,000
