This 6 bedroom 3 bath home located on approximately 85 acres is nothing short of peace and quiet. Space in every direction gives you wonderful mornings with coffee and evening barbecues. The entry, living hall and laundry room all have new flooring. House has been completely painted. The kitchen dining areal is wonderful for those large gatherings. The barn below is great for horses, cows or goats. View More
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $520,000
