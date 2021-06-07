 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $520,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $520,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $520,000

This 6 bedroom 3 bath home located on approximately 85 acres is nothing short of peace and quiet. Space in every direction gives you wonderful mornings with coffee and evening barbecues. The entry, living hall and laundry room all have new flooring. House has been completely painted. The kitchen dining areal is wonderful for those large gatherings. The barn below is great for horses, cows or goats. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections
Local

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News