Stunning Braemar home located in the Brookwood Estates' only cul-de-sac. Featuring 3,932 square feet, this gorgeous, open concept home boasts 6 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. With many custom features, this home was built to impress! The fabulous kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, granite backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. The dining area opens to the large living room with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a beautiful ensuite with a soaker tub, double vanity and fully tiled shower. The basement is impressive with a large family area and three additional bedrooms. The oversized city lot is a plus! With over a quarter acre, the magnificent backyard offers everything you need for entertaining; two patio areas, a gorgeous pergola, a fire pit and plenty of yard space. Enjoy plenty of parking space with a spacious 3 car garage and RV parking. Clean and immaculate, this home has pride of ownership throughout!
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $610,000
