6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $648,000

6 bedroom, 3 bath, 3682 square foot home in Elko.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on an embezzlement charge after being accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the …
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and firearms charges after she allegedly refused to release a child she was …
The Long Canyon mine about halfway between Wells and Wendover has been ramping down this past year in preparation for stopping mining temporar…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly pressed a knife against a man’s throat in a do…
ELKO – More newcomers filed for seats on the Elko County School Board this week, with only one day remaining in the filing period.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One person was killed and two injured in a shooting involving a Bureau of Land Management ranger near the entrance to Lake Me…
ELKO – Two candidates vying for Elko County Sheriff are seeking changes in leadership of the department.
ELKO – The field for Assembly District 33 is now set, with three candidates vying for the office.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMarch 2
“He’s the absolute worst animal abuser in Nevada history”
