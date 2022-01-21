6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $764,999

The Canyon floor plan built by Braemar Construction 2018 offers both luxury and design. This well maintained home sits on a larger corner lot. Property is fully landscaped with sprinkler & drip system so that maintaining a beautiful yard is easy! Newly installed hardwood flooring throughout entire main floor. Family room features a gas fireplace with custom mantel. Kitchen comes with great amenities and upgrades like gas stove, double oven, soft close custom cabinets, granite island, stainless steel appliances, and custom built in hutch. Master bathroom has large jetted tub, walk in shower, double vanities, makeup counter, and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located in fully finished basement with ceiling projector to watch your favorite movies from the privacy of your own home. 3 car garage features shelving for additional storage. RV parking located off of garage. Fully covered patio in back yard.