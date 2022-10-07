6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $788,000

LIKE BRAND NEW! Without the hassle of building! This beautiful 2020 Braemar 2 level home offers 6 bed, 3 bath, 3732 sq ft and is nestled on 3.87 acres located in the gated community of Elko Summit Estates. The attached and insulated 3 car garage is MASSIVE at 1653 sq ft and offers a 14' center RV tandem garage! Home has an open concept layout and vaulted ceilings. Matching stainless steel appliances. Center island boasts a white ceramic farm sink and has a dark wood base giving a beautiful contrast and pop against the white kitchen cabinetry. All bedrooms are spacious and master does not disappoint! Walk in closet. Master bath boasts double square sink vanity and over sized walk in glass and tile shower with dual shower heads. Step out of your master through your own exit onto the back deck and take a late night soak in hot tub while soaking in the breathtaking atmosphere overlooking Elko! HOT TUB STAYS! Downstairs boasts a spacious family room ideal for a theatre room with additional space for a game room, man cave or potential bar equip with a sound system which stays with the house with reasonable offer. Spacious vaulted covered back deck with a second exit of dining room.