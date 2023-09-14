Stunning custom Elko home nestled on a hilltop with awesome views. This house features six bedrooms four and a half bathrooms, a spacious living area, family room off the kitchen with a fireplace for a cozy evening, a bright open beautiul kitchen floorplan with double ovens and with plenty of storage, Upstairs you will find a bonus room that is wonderful for a kids playroom, a craft room and so much more. The back yard boasts an awesome sitting area around a firepit perfect for entertaining with breathtaking views. This home features a walkout basement which could be used for a mother-in-law's quarters! You will feel like you are living in the country when you are only 10 minutes from shopping, schools and so much more. Don't wait. Call me now.
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $835,000
