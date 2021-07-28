6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

Beautiful six-bedroom, three-bath home in Spring Creek, NV. The main level of the home features a living room, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms, a full bath, the master bedroom, and a master bath. The master bathroom has double sinks, jetted tub, and a large walk-in closet. The kitchen has granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The living room has a pellet stove for added comfort in the winter. The basement is finished and features three bedrooms, a full bathroom, a family room, and a laundry room. This home has beautiful views of the Ruby mountains and RV parking. The backyard is perfect for entertaining all year with a patio, firepit area, and trampoline. View this beautiful home today!