6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,750

Welcome to 390 Oakshire Drive this unique completely updated 4100 sq ft home features 6 bedrooms 3 full bathroom and has many features not typically seen including additional bonus rooms, waterproof vinyl wood plank flooring, a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights, ceramic tile-look metal roofing and mature trees for shade in the summer. This home sits right on hole 17 on the Spring Creek Golf Course that overlooks a beautiful pond view.

