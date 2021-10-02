This is a beautiful home with a large detached shop in a very quiet neighborhood in Spring Creek. On the main level of the home you have a open floor plan with the living room flowing right into the dining room and the kitchen where you find upgraded granite countertops and a large raised breakfast bar. The main level also has the large master suite with custom bar doors separating the bedroom and the bathroom. Down stairs you have a mother large family room and an area that is currently a play room but would be a great bedroom to go with the others in the basement. The real treat though is the 30 ft x 40 ft shop in the back yard! This has it all with 16 ft tall walls, an extra large 14 ft x 14 ft door, a wood stove, 220 volt outlet on the inside, an RV outlet on the outside, AND a 12 ft x 40 ft lean to on the side that is walled in to protect against the weather. This place is a dream! Come see it today, it won't last long! Things included with the house: Refrigerator, shelving in the garage, and the pellet stove in the basement. * The wood stove shown in the photos in the shop has been replaced with a new model.
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000
