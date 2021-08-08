Not only is this home in a prime location but it is BIG and BEAUTIFUL! This 3,434 sq/ft home features 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, huge family room, 3 pellet stoves, tankless water heater, fresh paint throughout and a 1,200 sq/ft insulated and heated shop sitting on 2 acres! The yard is fenced with 2 gates for private entry. The top level has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms complete with two pellet stoves. The fully finished basement has 2 bedrooms, 2 storage areas, a pellet stove and another family/great room. The exterior of the home has a no-maintenance stucco finish. Enjoy your evenings out on the back patio! The yard is open, green, has 4 pear trees, chokecherry trees and comes with an automatic sprinkler system. The master bedroom, kitchen and shop will sell this home alone. Come take a look!
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $475,000
