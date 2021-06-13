 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $538,760

Model: The Genoa ll with partial finished basement. Status -Permitted. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Price includes a covered patio $14,300. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only

