Model: The Genoa ll with partial finished basement. Status -Permitted. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Price includes a covered patio $14,300. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $538,760
