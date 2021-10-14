6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $640,000

This Bailey Built custom home includes endless features that are both beautiful and functional with over 5,000 sq ft of living space this home is priced to please. Enter the horseshoe asphalt driveway and notice the deep fall colors with breathtaking views of the Ruby Mountains. Enjoy the formal family room to your right, formal dining room just off the spacious open kitchen with amazing lighting and south facing windows to enjoy the mountain views. Entertain guests in the large living room while cooking away in the kitchen. Light the pellet stove to take the fall/winter chill off. From the living room step out onto the deck and enjoy the fresh air and Ruby Mountain Views or BBQ time before winter sets in. The Optional main bedroom has french doors that open out to the deck for breathe taking sun rises over the Ruby Mountains. The Bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, separate shower and large closet. The main floor has everything one level, main bedroom, office/den, kitchen, living, family, dining, laundry room and 2 bedrooms. If this is not enough make your way downstairs for more room to enjoy. Here you find more, family room, 3 bedrooms, storage room, bathroom, unfinished sp