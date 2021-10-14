6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $640,000

Light the pellet stove to take the fall/winter chill off. From the living room step out onto the deck and enjoy the fresh air and Ruby Mountain Views. The Main bedroom is just down the hall which includes nice lighting with french doors that take you to the deck to enjoy the Ruby Mountain views and features a large bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The main floor features an office/den, bathroom, laundry room and 2 bedrooms. If this is not enough space, venture down stairs, light the pellet stove in the large family room and curl up and enjoy the space or head out the basement through the french doors to the side yard and patio area for a nice quiet space. The Basement also includes additional storage (unfinished space), craft/work room, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.