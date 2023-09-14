This beautiful home has everything! Horse lovers paradise! Maybe you don't have horses and just want the space to do whatever your heart desires in a great location!This beautifully remodeled home is ready for your family. This home has an amazing family game room with gorgeous built in wood bar area. You wouldn't even believe this house has a built in spa room! This roomy home has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms and so much storage room! The home has two wood fireplace inserts, one on each level in addition to the two oil furnace that each heat one half of the house. There is even two water heaters reducing the time of hot shower efficiency! There is a lovely office area and one of the bedrooms has a built in sewing area. Several of the bathrooms have been gorgeously remodeled with a modern and rustic feel. As you step outside the lovely chain link fenced yard with luscious green lawn. There is an attached two car garage and two porch areas. The whole three plus acres are fenced. As if the house wasn't amazing enough in itself there is a whole setup for horses! a lovely out door arena, round pen, hay barn, barn with stalls, tack room, and even a shop! I CAN'T LIST THEM ALL!