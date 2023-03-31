This Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has over $57,000 in upgrades. From the custom kitchen, with an oversized island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, white porcelain farmhouse sink, sloped oven hood, stove top pot filler, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, coffered ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double wall oven, and refrigerator, to name a few. The living room has a pellet stove on a 5' tile pad. The large master bath and jack and jill bath have heated floors. The 3-car garage is insulated with a man door. The laundry room has an extra deep utility sink. See MLS Associated Docs for a List of Final Upgrades.
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell said Brittany had been threatened in her own home and she stood her ground, a week after being threatened.
Still too early to know the extent of livestock deaths and financial impact from weather.
In the current environment, many mines in northern Nevada and throughout the region and the world are continuously looking for people.
A Carlin man admitted he was carrying a set of lock picks, and even showed the police officer which one he would use to get into the officer’s Ford
Crashes that closed Interstate 80 west of Carlin for several hours Tuesday resulted in injuries, a diesel spill and a fire, according to the E…