This Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has over $57,000 in upgrades. From the custom kitchen, with an oversized island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, white porcelain farmhouse sink, sloped oven hood, stove top pot filler, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, coffered ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double wall oven, and refrigerator, to name a few. The living room has a pellet stove on a 5' tile pad. The large master bath and jack and jill bath have heated floors. The 3-car garage is insulated with a man door. The laundry room has an extra deep utility sink. See MLS Associated Docs for a List of Final Upgrades.
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $704,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects following an armed robbery Saturday.
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada has made it through its snowiest “meteorological winter” ever but the real winter isn’t over yet. More snow is expe…
According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Thompson has been incarcerated in seven separate cases over the past 15 years
The Elko Bomb Squad was called out Monday to Spring Creek -- for a second time in less than a week -- to deal with old military munitions
Multiple crashes closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 through the Carlin Tunnels west of Elko between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.