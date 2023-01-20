6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $714,999

This Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has over $57,000 in upgrades. From the custom kitchen, with an oversized island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, white porcelain farmhouse sink, sloped oven hood, stove top pot filler, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, coffered ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double wall oven, and refrigerator, to name a few. The living room has a pellet stove on a 5' tile pad. The large master bath and jack and jill bath have heated floors. The 3-car garage is insulated with a man door. The laundry room has an extra deep utility sink. See MLS Associated Docs for a List of Final Upgrades.