 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $714,999

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $714,999

This Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has over $57,000 in upgrades. From the custom kitchen, with an oversized island, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, white porcelain farmhouse sink, sloped oven hood, stove top pot filler, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, coffered ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, double wall oven, and refrigerator, to name a few. The living room has a pellet stove on a 5' tile pad. The large master bath and jack and jill bath have heated floors. The 3-car garage is insulated with a man door. The laundry room has an extra deep utility sink. See MLS Associated Docs for a List of Final Upgrades.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal crash north of Ely

Fatal crash north of Ely

A passenger was also seriously injured when their Ford F-350 pick-up truck went off the road and overturned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News