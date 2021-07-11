6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $800,000

This beautiful 2013 Bailey Construction home is Move in Ready!! Home has so much to offer, ALL ELECTRIC! As you arrive at the home you will see the landscaping is nothing short of amazing, gravel driveway, partially fenced around the front entry of the driveway. An abundance of trees, and shrubs, flower boxes.. Large uncovered TrexDeck patio to enjoy your perfect view of the Rubies! As you enter the home, you will have an Office / Den & First bedroom., full bathroom. Open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, looking into the dining area & living room. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom featuring a soak tub, stand up shower & his and her sinks. Laundry room with extra shelving. As we make our way down stairs you have a fully finished family room, beautiful wood wet bar that really pulls the space together for entertaining! Three additional bedrooms, each of great size and closet space. On the third level of the home you have a BONUS room!! This room is 405 additional sqft. to be used as a bedroom or game room. 3,276 sqft. SHOP with 20ft roll up doors. Backyard is fully fenced for extra privacy, landscaped with grass & rock! Concrete sitting area and much more