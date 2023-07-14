Complete! Smoking Hot Deal! The Spring Creek Model with Covered Patio & Finished Basement includes a 4 car garage situated on 40 acres! Too many upgrades to list! See list of upgrades in MLS Associated Docs. Price includes over $169,000 in upgrades, water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system 2 custom wood burning fireplaces. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, gas cooktop, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are of actual home. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $849,000
