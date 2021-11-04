Model: The Custom Spring Creek II Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/29/2022. Price includes Full finished basement, oversize garage, bonus room, water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs).
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $856,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges stem from alleged incidents at Elko apartment building last summer
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.
Suspect spotted by police during Halloween patrol
ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…
ELKO – A California man accused of shooting a woman in Utah and driving her into Elko County was booked on $970,000 bail after he was arrested…
ELKO – A man suspected of attempting to steal a go-cart from C-A-L Ranch on Saturday was arrested Monday, and found to be in possession of tra…
SPRING CREEK – The first natural gas meter of the Spring Creek Expansion has been installed at a business.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesu…