6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $856,800

Model: The Custom Spring Creek II Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/29/2022. Price includes Full finished basement, oversize garage, bonus room, water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs).