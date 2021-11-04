 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $856,800

6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $856,800

Model: The Custom Spring Creek II Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/29/2022. Price includes Full finished basement, oversize garage, bonus room, water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs).

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…

LDS temple permit approved

LDS temple permit approved

ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News