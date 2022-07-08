 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $869,000

Welcome to Aspen Ridge. This virtually new home is a feast for the eyes! As you enter this custom home, you are greeted by a grand room that invites the most discriminating buyer. The large fireplace is built-in with custom stonework and 100-year-old barn beams for the mantle. Several transom windows let in extra natural light. The entirely finished basement includes a 20'x35' rec room, gym room, full bath, three bedrooms, and a large storage room. Currently, four rooms are used as bedrooms and two bedrooms are being used as offices. The attached 3-car garage with a utility sink has an area for a workshop. There's also a 24'x48' insulated shop building with a 14-foot door, a 12 'x12' foot room inside, and two 50-amp outlets (one inside, one out) for an RV. The beautifully landscaped rear yard is fenced for privacy and has an uncompromising view of the Rubies. The landscaping outside the fenced yard includes 24 Aspen and 14 Austrian Pine trees. The list goes on and on; please see the extensive lists of builders and 150k+ in owner upgrades since this home was completed in January 2021 available in the documents of this listing.

