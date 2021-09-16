Fully landscaped and Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath main home with 2 car attached garage, RV parking, wet bar, gas fireplace, large laundry room, jetted tub, shower and double sinks with 2 additional rental properties is any investors dream. This property also includes a fully fenced backyard complete with a hot tub, patio and large trees. Both rentals are 2 bed 2 baths and come with washer/dryer hookups and a dishwasher. One unit includes a 1 car attached garage. Great investment that won't last long. Own this property practically mortgage free!
7 Bedroom Home in Elko - $510,000
