7 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $355,000

This 2,642 sq/ft home features 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms on 1.18 acres in an amazing location, only a minute or two away from the Spring Creek Marina! The main level of the home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large family room, and a beautiful kitchen. The basement has an additional 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a family room. This home includes the following major upgrades: gorgeous granite countertops, new asphalt driveway, a 1-year-old roof, 2-year-old metal siding, newer stainless steel refrigerator, awesome propane cooktop stove, an electric double oven, new water heater, a water filter system/water softener, and CENTRAL AIR! The wood stove in the basement will keep the entire house warm during the winter. The home has a 220v hookup for RV parking and a hot tub. Also, a major perk: this home has been pre-paid to receive the natural gas and fiber-optic internet that are currently under construction. If you would like a larger home with most of the major expenses already taken care of, this is the home for you!