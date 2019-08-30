A 99-year tradition continues at Elko County Fair

ELKO — The 99th Annual Elko County Fair and Livestock Show kicked off the weekend’s activities Friday with a parade through Elko.
The Elko County Fairgrounds is the center for all fair activities, including horse racing, branding and roping, 4-H livestock shows and home arts exhibits.
Racing and the Nevada Stallion Stakes officially started the fair on Aug. 23.
This year’s co-grand marshals for the parade, Dennis Gilligan and John Lemich, were recognized for their contribution to horse racing with the Blackjack Challenge.
Gilligan said to be grand marshal was “an honor” as he and Lemich waited for the parade to begin.
Following the traditional parade route, about 101 entries wound their way through downtown Elko and then marched down Idaho Street in front of thousands of people gathered along the parade route.
The fair concludes Sept. 1 with the closing of the Home Arts buildings and the final race, the Blackjack Challenge.
Elko County Fairgrounds
Grand marshals Dennis Gilligan and John Lemich
Elko High School Band of Indians
4-H Livestock Sale
4-H Steer Barn
Home Arts Exhibits Opens
Horse Racing at the Elko County Fair
