AARP awards Community Challenge Grant to Carlin Historical Society

LAS VEGAS — The Carlin Historical Society has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of two grantees selected in Nevada, and the only in Northern Nevada.
The grant will be used to better promote the historical significance of the town by placing new wayfinding signs near Interstate 80, and in town, to increase visibility of Carlin’s museum to help promote tourism.
“We are so excited that we received an AARP Community Challenge grant,” said Ella Trujillo, Treasurer of the Carlin Historical Society. “We have been searching for funding to help us erect a sign at the Carlin Museum for some time and now it is going to happen. A sign is a huge milestone for our organization. It says ‘here we are and we are real.’ The preservation of our town’s history, and the ability to share it with the community, at the Museum is very important to our residents and the whole town will be so excited to learn that AARP cares too.”
This project is part of the largest number of Community Challenge grants to date with more than $2.4 million awarded among 184 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement “quick-action” projects to create more livable communities across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All projects are expected to be completed by December 18, 2020, and are designed to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
- Create vibrant public places by improving open spaces and parks and activating main streets.
- Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options by increasing connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, and access a wider range of transportation choices.
- Encourage the availability of a range of housing by increasing accessible and affordable housing solutions.
- Increase civic engagement and demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” by bringing together local leaders and residents from all backgrounds to address challenges.
- Support coronavirus response and recovery efforts by ensuring older adults’ access to information, essential services, and civic life.
“We are incredibly excited to support the Carlin Historical Society as they work to make immediate improvements in Carlin, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change,” shared Maria Moore, AARP Nevada State Director. “Our goal at AARP Nevada is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages and abilities and the coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of this work.”
Other Nevada grantees include the City of Henderson in Southern Nevada. The full list of grantees can be found at www.aarp.org/communitychallenge.
The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. View an interactive map of all of the Community Challenge projects and AARP Nevada’s livable communities work at www.aarp.org/livable.
