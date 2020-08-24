AARP awards Community Challenge Grant to Carlin Historical Society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS — The Carlin Historical Society has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of two grantees selected in Nevada, and the only in Northern Nevada.

The grant will be used to better promote the historical significance of the town by placing new wayfinding signs near Interstate 80, and in town, to increase visibility of Carlin’s museum to help promote tourism.

“We are so excited that we received an AARP Community Challenge grant,” said Ella Trujillo, Treasurer of the Carlin Historical Society. “We have been searching for funding to help us erect a sign at the Carlin Museum for some time and now it is going to happen. A sign is a huge milestone for our organization. It says ‘here we are and we are real.’ The preservation of our town’s history, and the ability to share it with the community, at the Museum is very important to our residents and the whole town will be so excited to learn that AARP cares too.”