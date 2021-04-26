Adult High School Program congratulates Jared Grisham

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Jared Grisham on passing his high school equivalency test.

Grisham, 18, received his HiSet certificate in April, four months after starting the program.

The HiSet is a battery of five tests covering math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay.

Entering the workforce as soon as possible was Grisham’s goal for enrolling in the Adult Education program.

“I wanted to make sure my time spent in school wasn’t wasted,” Grisham said. “And so I can get well-paying jobs in the future.”

He said it took him four months to obtain his certificate, and he wished he had known the program existed.

“If I had known about this program sooner I would have graduated a while ago,” Grisham explained. “The program is super easy and fast.”

Aide Roseanne Boatman of the Adult Education program said Grisham wouldn’t have received his certificate if it wasn’t for the support from the ABS/ESL department and Meachelle Wasch, who sponsored him.