Adult High School Program congratulates Jared Grisham

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Jared Grisham on passing his high school equivalency test.
Grisham, 18, received his HiSet certificate in April, four months after starting the program.
The HiSet is a battery of five tests covering math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay.
Entering the workforce as soon as possible was Grisham’s goal for enrolling in the Adult Education program.
“I wanted to make sure my time spent in school wasn’t wasted,” Grisham said. “And so I can get well-paying jobs in the future.”
He said it took him four months to obtain his certificate, and he wished he had known the program existed.
“If I had known about this program sooner I would have graduated a while ago,” Grisham explained. “The program is super easy and fast.”
Aide Roseanne Boatman of the Adult Education program said Grisham wouldn’t have received his certificate if it wasn’t for the support from the ABS/ESL department and Meachelle Wasch, who sponsored him.
“We would like to sincerely express our thanks to Meachelle Walsh from the ABE/ESL department,” said Boatman. “He wouldn’t have been able to finish if it wasn’t for her generosity.”
Now that he has his certificate, Grisham plans to work at Walmart, save money for a place to live, and “if the time comes, I’ll go to college.”
Grisham recommends the program to anyone because of how little time it took him to earn his certificate.
“I’d say this program is worth it because it doesn’t take that long,” he said. “Getting that document of graduation is worth it.”
If anyone would like to donate or sponsor a future student, please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.
——
Below is a collection of photos of the Adult High School Education program between 2016 and 2021.