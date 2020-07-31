Affordable energy needed during pandemic and summer heatwave

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus continues to upend the country, Americans are facing unique challenges. Millions are out of work and struggling to make ends meet. If that isn’t bad enough, electricity bills are also rising right now during peak summer demand. That means staying cool has suddenly become an unaffordable luxury for many.

Plenty of Americans don’t worry about paying for electricity, though. But back in 2015, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) found that one in three U.S. households was struggling to pay for monthly energy bills. Now, in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to hammer the U.S. economy, the everyday challenge of paying for lighting, refrigeration, and air-conditioning has suddenly become a more widespread problem.

If that seems hard to imagine, National Public Radio (NPR) just reported exactly this scenario. Families that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus—particularly those that have lost jobs—are now facing difficult, unexpected choices on where to spend their money. Do they pay for air conditioning or groceries? Or, do they spend limited income on prescription medications and other medical needs?

This mirrors recent polling by Morning Consult that found nearly half of Americans saying the current pandemic has left them worrying more about paying for household bills, including electricity.