AG Ford’s response to voting lawsuit

Nevada Attorney General’s Office filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election on Friday.

“While the Attorney General’s Office normally does not comment on pending litigation, I feel compelled to dispel the misinformation being circulated to undermine the public’s trust in our election,” said Ford. “To all Nevada voters: rest assured that the State of Nevada takes its responsibility to voters seriously, and is using every available resource to ensure the safety and security of this election. Courts have already found no evidence of fraud. Nevada’s election officials will count all legal votes, as is the normal course of action in every election.”

A release from Ford’s office said the plaintiffs “made a variety of unsubstantiated claims without a shred of evidence, most of which have already been brought before a court in this state, examined, and found meritless.”

“Plaintiffs provided no evidence of any voter fraud or inaccuracies with ballot counting machines,” the release continued.

It said the machines match signatures approximately 30% of the time, and “The remaining 70% proceed through a detailed human review process that complies with Nevada law and has not been challenged by Plaintiffs in this case. Plaintiffs continue to recycle these claims and fail to produce proof to the court.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0