RENO – Those with smaller agricultural operations in the state, or considering getting into the business, can get a wealth of information on the newest techniques and resources at the Nevada Small Agriculture Conference, Aug. 25-26, at the Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas.

The event is being coordinated by the Nevada Farm Bureau and University of Nevada, Reno Extension, a unit of the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. The USDA’s Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (WSARE) is also assisting with the event.

Small-acreage producers will be able to network with one another, as well as get the latest information on research, production and resources from experts, such as those from the Farm Bureau, Extension, WSARE, Nevada Department of Agriculture, USDA Farm Service Agency, the University’s Desert Farming Initiative (a program of the University’s Experiment Station unit) and more.

On Aug. 25, the lunch session will feature a presentation on marketing tools for the busy farmer. There will also be an evening social and trade show, followed by dinner with a keynote speaker. Tentative breakout sessions during the day include:

• Honey Bee Production, Poultry Production, Vegetable Production

• Perennials and Master Gardeners Research, Time and Stress Management

• Enterprise Budgets, Business Planning, Taxes

• Food Preservation, Hydroponic Fodder for Water Conservation, Farming in the Desert and Organic Certifications

On Aug. 26, the lunch session will feature success stories using Western SARE funds, and the day will end with a panel of agriculture leaders in the state giving an update on meat processing in the state. Tentative breakout sessions that day may include:

• Opportunities in the Farm Bureau, WSARE Grant Programs

• Food Sovereignty and Food Security, How to Accept SNAP

• USDA, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Services Programs Available

• Value-Added Ag Producer Programs and Requirements

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register online by Aug. 18 at eventbrite.com. For those who register online by Aug. 18, fees are $80 (or $55 for Nevada Farm Bureau members). Late registration at the event will be limited, and prices will go up.

For more information, contact Kaley Chapin, Extension outreach specialist, 702-467-2668, kaleys@unr.edu; or Kyle Reber, Nevada Farm Bureau Federation field representative, 775-870-0079, kyle@nvfb.org.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Paul Lessick, Extension civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least five days prior to the scheduled event with their needs or for more information.