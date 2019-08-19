ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Railroad has cancelled passenger service between Anchorage and Denali National Park because of a fire burning along tracks north of Willow.
The fire began Saturday when high wind blew a tree onto a powerline at Mile 91 Parks Highway. Continued strong winds Sunday night pushed the fire across the highway and across railroad tracks.
Railroad spokesman Tim Sullivan in a release says crews are removing numerous burned trees that fell on tracks.
About 200 rail passengers were transported by bus from Anchorage to Denali and Talkeetna on Sunday.
Southbound passengers from Fairbanks, Denali, and Talkeetna on Sunday were rerouted back to Fairbanks by bus after several hours of delay. They are scheduled to travel south by bus Monday.
The railroad expects to use bus service through Tuesday.
The state Division of Forestry says 10 hotshot crews from Lower 48 states were expected to arrive Monday afternoon.
They will be split between fires burning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough north of Anchorage and on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.
Local fire departments are assisting the Division of Forestry with protecting structures.
