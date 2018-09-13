Friday, Sept. 14

Today is the 257th day of 2018 and the 86th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote “Defence of Fort McHenry,” the poem that provided the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In 1901, President William McKinley died of wounds received on Sept. 6 from an assassin’s bullet, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as his successor.

In 1994, Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig announced the cancellation of the remainder of the season after a 34-day player strike.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Walter Koenig (1936- ), actor/director/producer; Larry Brown (1940- ), basketball coach; Sam Neill (1947- ), actor; Melissa Leo (1960- ), actress; Faith Ford (1964- ), actress; Andrew Lincoln (1973- ), actor; Nas (1973- ), rapper; Katie Lee (1981- ), chef/TV personality; Amy Winehouse (1983-2011), singer; Deshaun Watson (1995- ), football player.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1987, the Toronto Blue Jays hit a major-league record 10 home runs in a single game.

