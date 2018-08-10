Saturday, Aug. 11
Today is the 223rd day of 2018 and the 52nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1934, the first federal prisoners were incarcerated at the Alcatraz Island prison in San Francisco Bay.
In 1965, rioting began in the Watts district of Los Angeles.
In 1972, the last U.S. ground combat unit left South Vietnam.
In 2003, NATO took over command of peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Atchison (1807-1886), legislator; Enid Blyton (1897-1968), children’s author; Alex Haley (1921-1992), historian/author; Arlene Dahl (1925- ), actress; Steve Wozniak (1950- ), Apple co-founder; Hulk Hogan (1953- ), wrestler/actor; David Brooks (1961- ), journalist; Viola Davis (1965- ), actress; Joe Rogan (1967- ), actor/comedian; Anna Gunn (1968- ), actress; Chris Hemsworth (1983- ), actor; Pablo Sandoval (1986- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Carl Lewis replicated Jesse Owens’ 1936 performance at the Summer Olympics by winning his fourth and final gold medal, all in the same track events Owens had won nearly 50 years earlier.
