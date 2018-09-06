Friday, Sept. 6

Today is the 250th day of 2018 and the 79th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1822, Brazil declared independence from Portugal.

In 1927, inventor Philo T. Farnsworth transmitted the first image by electronic means, an innovation that would eventually enable broadcast television.

In 1979, cable sports network ESPN was launched with the premiere of the long-running daily series “SportsCenter.”

In 2008, the U.S. government took control of the mortgage financing enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603), British monarch; Grandma (Anna Mary) Moses (1860-1961), artist; Paul Brown (1908-1991), football coach/executive; Elia Kazan (1909-2003), filmmaker; Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000), artist; Peter Lawford (1923-1984), actor; Buddy Holly (1936-1959), singer-songwriter; Gloria Gaynor (1949- ), singer-songwriter; Chrissie Hynde (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Emerson (1954- ), actor; Toby Jones (1966- ), actor; Evan Rachel Wood (1987- ), actress.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in Canton, Ohio, and a 17-member charter class was inducted.

