Thursday, Sept. 13
Today is the 256th day of 2018 and the 85th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Congress chose New York City as the temporary federal capital.
In 1971, state police and National Guard soldiers stormed Attica Correctional Facility in New York, bringing a four-day riot to an end.
In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Accords.
In 2001, civilian air traffic resumed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2007, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Hershey (1857-1945), Hershey Co. founder John Pershing (1860-1948), U.S. Army general Sherwood Anderson (1876-1941), author Claudette Colbert (1903-1996), actress Roald Dahl (1916-1990), author Mel Torme (1925-1999), singer/actor Judith Martin (1938- ), “Miss Manners” columnist Jean Smart (1951- ), actress Anne Geddes (1956- ), photographer Michael Johnson (1967- ), Olympic sprinter Tyler Perry (1969- ), actor/filmmaker Fiona Apple (1977- ), singer Niall Horan (1993- ), singer.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, Gary Muhrcke won the first New York City Marathon with a time of 2:31:38.
