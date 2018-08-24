Saturday, Aug. 25

Today is the 237th day of 2018 and the 66th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation establishing the National Park Service.

In 1944, Allied troops liberated Paris after four years of German occupation.

In 1950, President Harry Truman ordered the Army to take control of U.S. railroads in order to prevent strikes.

In 1967, American Nazi Party leader George Lincoln Rockwell was shot dead by a former aide in Arlington, Virginia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Allan Pinkerton (1819-1884), detective; Walt Kelly (1913-1973), cartoonist; Van Johnson (1916-2008), actor; Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), conductor/composer; Monty Hall (1921-2017), TV personality; Althea Gibson (1927-2003), tennis player; Sean Connery (1930- ), actor; Regis Philbin (1931- ), TV personality; Tom Skerritt (1933- ), actor; Elvis Costello (1954- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Tim Burton (1958- ), filmmaker; Rachael Ray (1968- ), TV personality; Alexander Skarsgard (1976- ), actor; Blake Lively (1987- ), actress.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, 20-year-old pitching phenom Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets became the youngest 20-game winner in major league history.

