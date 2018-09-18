Wednesday, Sept. 19
Today is the 262nd day of 2018 and the 91st day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1881, President James Garfield died from gunshot wounds sustained during an assassination attempt on July 2.
In 1957, the United States conducted its first entirely underground nuclear test, in a mountain tunnel in Nevada.
In 1995, The Washington Post published the Unabomber’s manifesto, in partnership with The New York Times.
In 2002, President George W. Bush requested that Congress authorize him to “use all means” to disarm and depose Saddam Hussein in Iraq.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Golding (1911-1993), author; Roger Angell (1920- ), author/journalist; James Lipton (1926- ), actor/TV host; Adam West (1928-2017), actor; Cass Elliot (1941-1974), singer; Jeremy Irons (1948- ), actor; Twiggy (1949- ), model/actress; Trisha Yearwood (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Fallon (1974- ), comedian/TV personality; Alison Sweeney (1976- ), actress/TV host; Tegan and Sara Quin (1980- ), singer-songwriters.
TODAY’S FACT: The Threshold Test Ban Treaty, signed in 1963, prohibited nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in outer space and underwater, but permitted underground testing.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2011, Yankees closer Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the major league record. He retired in 2013 with 652 career saves.
