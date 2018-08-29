Thursday, Aug. 30

Today is the 242nd day of 2018 and the 71st day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1945, British forces ended Japan’s occupation of Hong Kong.

In 1963, a United States-Soviet diplomatic teletype “hotline,” intended to prevent accidental war, was installed.

In 1967, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first African-American Supreme Court justice.

In 1996, Russian and Chechen leaders agreed to a ceasefire, ending the First Chechen War.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (1797-1851), author; Huey Long (1893-1935), politician; Shirley Booth (1898-1992), actress; Roy Wilkins (1901-1981), civil rights activist; Fred MacMurray (1908-1991), actor; Ted Williams (1918-2002), baseball player; Warren Buffett (1930- ), businessman/philanthropist; Robert Crumb (1943- ), writer/illustrator; Lewis Black (1948- ), comedian; Michael Chiklis (1963- ), actor; Mark Strong (1963- ), actor; Cameron Diaz (1972- ), actress; Andy Roddick (1982- ), tennis player.

TODAY’S FACT: The number of hours Americans spent online increased nearly 100 percent between 2000 and 2010, from 9.4 hours per week to 18.3 hours per week.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut for the Detroit Tigers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments