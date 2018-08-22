Thursday, Aug. 23
Today is the 235th day of 2018 and the 64th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1305, Scottish leader William Wallace was executed in London.
In 1939, Germany’s Adolf Hitler and the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin signed a nonaggression pact.
In 1942, the Battle of Stalingrad began as Nazi and Soviet troops fought for control of the city.
In 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft transmitted the first photo of Earth from orbit around the moon.
In 1999, the first cases of West Nile virus in the Western Hemisphere were reported in New York City.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949- ), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978- ), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The nation went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.
