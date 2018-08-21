Wednesday, Aug. 22
Today is the 234th day of 2018 and the 63rd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which established protections for those wounded in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.
In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act welfare reform into law.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Claude Debussy (1862-1918), composer; Dorothy Parker (1893-1967), author; Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003), film director/actress; Ray Bradbury (1920-2012), author; Norman Schwarzkopf (1934-2012), general; Valerie Harper (1939- ), actress; Bill Parcells (1941- ), football coach; Tori Amos (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Layne Staley (1967-2002), singer-songwriter; Kristen Wiig (1973- ), actress/comedian; James Corden (1978- ), TV personality.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan struck out Rickey Henderson of the Oakland A’s, becoming the first major league pitcher to reach 5,000 strikeouts.
