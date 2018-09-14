Saturday, Sept. 15
Today is the 258th day of 2018 and the 87th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1935, the Nuremberg Laws were enacted in Germany, depriving German Jews of their citizenship and imposing the swastika as a national symbol.
In 1963, a bomb exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, killing four young girls.
In 2001, President George W. Bush named Osama bin Laden as the prime suspect in the Sept. 11 attacks and pledged a sustained fight against terrorism.
In 2008, the global financial services firm Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Fenimore Cooper (1789-1851), author/historian; William Howard Taft (1857-1930), 27th U.S. president/chief justice of the United States; Agatha Christie (1890-1976), author; Roy Acuff (1903-1992), musician; Fay Wray (1907-2004), actress; Merlin Olsen (1940-2010), football player/actor; Tommy Lee Jones (1946- ), actor; Oliver Stone (1946- ), filmmaker; Dan Marino (1961- ), football player; Tom Hardy (1977- ), actor; Prince Harry (1984- ), British royal.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the decision to lock out players over contract disputes. The season was eventually canceled.
