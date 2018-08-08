Thursday, Aug. 9
Today is the 221st day of 2018 and the 50th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1842, the Webster-Ashburton Treaty was signed by the United States and Canada, delineating the eastern section of their shared border.
In 1945, the United States dropped the “Fat Man” nuclear bomb on Nagasaki, Japan.
In 1969, followers of Charles Manson murdered actress Sharon Tate and four others at Tate’s Los Angeles home.
In 1974, Gerald Ford was sworn in as the 38th U.S. president following Richard Nixon’s resignation.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rod Laver (1938- ), tennis player; Sam Elliott (1944- ), actor; Whitney Houston (1963-2012), singer; Brett Hull (1964- ), hockey player; Hoda Kotb (1964- ), news anchor; Deion Sanders (1967- ), football and baseball player; Gillian Anderson (1968- ), actress; Eric Bana (1968- ), actor; Chamique Holdsclaw (1977- ), basketball player; Anna Kendrick (1985- ), actress.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, 27-year-old Wayne Gretzky, already considered among the greatest players in the history of hockey, was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings.
