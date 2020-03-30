Amid stay-home order, Ammon Bundy hosts meeting; calls on Idahoans to defend rights

“I will be there,” Bundy said. “I will bring as many people as we can. We will form a legal defense for you, a political defense for you, and we will also, if necessary, provide a physical defense for you, so that you can continue in your rights.”

Bundy asked meeting attendees to sign a piece of paper, provide their contact information and “agree that, as someone decides to stand, we form a legal and political and physical defense.” Bundy said he knows “a lot of good people” that have “a tremendous amount of legal capabilities,” and there are people who are “very effective at political” defense.

“If you are within your rights, acting, and you are receiving pressure or force from anybody … that this is the people that you contact,” he said, referring to the pledge paper. “What their job is, is to activate everybody in the situation.”

Bundy said the “situation” could be “so and so needs (us) to go down to his business,” or “so and so (needs us) to file suit, grievance.” Bundy also said that a “bad actor,” or someone who infringes on peoples’ rights, could be targeted for protests at their homes.

“We need to find out who’s the bad actor here,” he said. “We need to go to his house and act in that way.”