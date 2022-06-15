Amodei thanks voters for support

“Thanks Nevada Primary Election voters! Thank you for rooting for and sticking with the home team! I take nothing for granted, work hard, and am committed to Nevada-first each day, so it is deeply gratifying and rewarding that, once again, each county in Nevada’s Second Congressional District chose thoughtful leadership, truth, and transparency. I’m grateful for your strong support and enthusiasm, and I look forward to being on the ballot again in November. I also thank Joel Beck for your professionalism, as well Cathy Sampson and Brian Nadell for how you conducted your campaigns. It is an honor to serve Nevada’s Second Congressional District, and I’m eager to continue my participation in this election process as we work together to confront and overcome the many issues we face as Nevadans and Americans.”