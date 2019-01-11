Try 1 month for 99¢
Birth Announcements art

Sonja Guerra and Joshua Hogner are the parents of a daughter, Freya Louise Hogner, born at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches.

