Melissa and Thomas Ellis are the parents of a son, Leo Alexander Ellis, born at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 22 inches.

