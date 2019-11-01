{{featured_button_text}}
Daphne and Anthony Stuelke are the parents of a son, Spencer Lee Eugene Stuelke, born at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 inches.

