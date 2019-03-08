Try 3 months for $3
Nakita Westerwelle and Joel Nalley are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Ella Nalley, born at 11:37 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches.

