Kendra John and Ernesto Cruz-Castaneda are the parents of a son, Hilario John Cruz, born at 5:24 a.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Birth announcement
Related to this story
Most Popular
Spring Tour of Homes event
Laticia and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Marie Sandoval, born at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Northeastern Nevada R…
Courtney and Steve Correa are the parents of a son, Zacaria Lee Correa, born at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Reg…
Let’s Dance!